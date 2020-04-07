Liverpool star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum sent an important message to fans on his Instagram page.

The Reds midfielder has been staying fit during the imposed coronavirus lockdown in the UK and shared a small message to fans after posting a video of himself doing gym exercises.

As seen in the video below, Wijnaldum was in the middle of an exercise routine and asked people to share their routines, in a post with the message: “#StayHome stay fit. The grind doesn’t stop. Share your routine”

With no Premier League football taking place at the moment, Wijnaldum went about reminding people around the world how important it is to stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown for both physical and mental well being.