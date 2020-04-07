Video: Premier League club chief issues stark warning over financial concern amid coronavirus lockdown

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has offered a candid insight into the club’s financial position amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is currently suspended indefinitely as the crisis continues to grip England and countless other countries around the world with the death toll continuing to increase significantly each day.

Naturally, football will only resume when it’s deemed safe to do so, but reports this week have suggested that it could return in June when experts believe the UK will have seen the peak come and go and we’ll be in a recovery phase.

However, that will likely come behind closed doors and with stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of all concerned, while with TV fees to consider, it could lead to increased coverage and vital revenue for clubs who are waiting for those payments to effectively stay in business.

Garlick has been speaking on the situation, and while he revealed that the Premier League clubs voted unanimously in favour of finishing the season, he conceded that if there is no football in the coming months, Burnley will run out of money by August, as per the video below.

In turn, it becomes gravely clear as to why clubs want to get the games played, and it’s likely to be even more concerning in the lower leagues with many clubs perhaps in danger of going under in the near future with football on hold.

It remains to be seen when games are played again, but for some, it can’t come soon enough provided that it is confirmed that it’s safe to do so by the relevant authorities. For fans though, they’ll be itching to finish the season and see football return and it’s in the best interests of the clubs for that to happen too.