Though there’s no suggestion that a move away from White Hart Lane is imminent for Harry Kane, the lack of trophies for Tottenham Hotspur over the last few seasons could see the striker eventually look to ply his trade elsewhere.

One player who made the switch from north London to Manchester United, Dimitar Berbatov, can see the similarities in his and Kane’s career, and the decision making process that Spurs’ current centre-forward may have to deal with in the future.

“I’ve seen some comments from Harry Kane, saying he loves Spurs but if they aren’t going to be producing trophies then maybe it is time to leave,” Berbatov said to Betfair and reported by the Daily Star.

“[…] I see a lot of similarities in the situation I went through and what is happening with Kane at the minute […] I feel that it’s also a similar time in his career that I was at, you start to think if you’re on the right path and you think about winning things.

“[…] When I left Spurs, even though I had won a trophy with the club it was a still difficult decision to make. I was following my own path and I knew that people wouldn’t be happy, but I had to do it.”

Though the Bulgarian stopped short of advising Kane to make the move, the inference from his words seemed to be fairly clear.

However, it’s highly unlikely that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, and coach, Jose Mourinho, would countenance a sale, and even if it became an untenable situation, arguably Kane would become the north Londoner’s most expensive ever sale.

When football eventually returns, the landscape may well have changed irrevocably in any event, and that could prompt Kane to make a decision one way or the other quicker than he imagine.