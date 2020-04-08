Arsenal knock £15m off star’s price tag amid uncertainty surrounding ace’s future

According to the Express via Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have reportedly knocked £15m off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s price tag, with the Gunners eyeing the sale of the talisman this summer.

The report claims that Aubameyang, whose contract is set to expire next summer, isn’t currently planning to commit to a new deal due to the Gunners’ unlikely chances of qualifying for European football next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently 9th in the Premier League, if the top-flight was to return after the Coronavirus pandemic is hopefully dealt with, the Gunners still have a battle on their hands to qualify for Europe.

Whilst supporters’ hopes will have been for the side to finish in a Champions League spot this term, the north London outfit aren’t even in a comfortable position to qualify for the Europa League as things stand.

With La Gazzetta dello Sport now claiming that Aubameyang’s valuation stands at £35m, it seems as though Arsenal are planning to cash in on their talisman in order to avoid losing him on a free a year later.

The Express claim that Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in the 30-year-old’s services.

Aubameyang has been absolutely phenomenal ever since he joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund just over two years ago.

The Gabon superstar shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot in his first full top-flight season and his 17 goals this term put him in contention for the honour once again – should the season resume.