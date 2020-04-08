There’s been plenty of talk this season about Willian and if he stays at Chelsea, but that was presuming that he would have plenty of offers to leave.

His main problem is that he turns 32 this Summer, so it’s unlikely that any big clubs will be looking to hand out a long term contract, so it’s not clear what his options will be.

Sport have reported on the latest with his situation, and it appears that Barcelona have decided to pass on him.

The report states that he’s looking for a three year contract which could be a problem for Chelsea too, but Barca have decided it would make more sense to sign someone younger at this point.

They go on to say that Spurs or PSG looks like a more likely option, with a move to Tottenham making sense thanks to his relationship with Jose Mourinho.

There’s still nothing to say that he’s completely ruled out staying at Stamford Bridge either, but it does sound like he might need to accept a shorter deal if he wants to stay.