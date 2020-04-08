The continued spread of the coronavirus is likely to have a huge impact on football as we know it, and once the transfer windows open again for business, it could well become a buyers market.

The days of hugely inflated transfer fees is likely to be a thing of the past, and as Frank Lampard intensifies his search for a goalkeeper to replace under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea, he might well turn his attention to AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian outfit are all but certain to miss out on the Champions League again this season, and in so doing, that is likely to put them under pressure to sell some of their stars.

The 21-year-old should still be able to command a decent fee, and whilst Milan may baulk at the thought of having to lose their No.1, the economics of the situation could force them into doing so.

Kepa’s Chelsea career has been on a downward spiral ever since he refused to be substituted at Wembley during Maurizio Sarri’s tenure, and he’s never really impressed Lampard.

To that end, a move would arguably be best for all parties.