We’ve seen a lot of talk recently about player’s contracts and potentially taking a pay cut, so it’s a surprise to see a club looking to dish out a new deal just now.

Chelsea do have a few players who look to be out of contract this Summer, but it’s someone else that they are looking to tie down for a bit longer.

As reported by Sky Sports, talks have been held with centre back Antonio Rudiger about extending his deal at Stamford Bridge, as Frank Lampard looks for him to commit his long term future to the club.

They go on to say that it’s a three year deal with the option of a fourth, so that would see him contracted until 2023 at the least.

It sounds like nothing will be agreed soon as both parties have been in talks for a while without any breakthrough, but his current deal also runs until 2022 so there’s not a major hurry to get this done.

He’s struggled with injuries at times but he’s been a mainstay in the team when fit, so it’s obvious why Chelsea want to get him tied down early.