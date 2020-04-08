Former Spurs and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Tottenham star striker Harry Kane to make the move to Old Trafford, according to a report in the Mirror.

The England international Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs in recent weeks and according to former Tottenham and Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov, it’s in Kane’s interests to secure a move away from the London club.

Kane has himself admitted that he could leave Spurs with his recent comments and a host of European clubs are all interested in signing the England captain.

Speaking about his future, as quoted in the Mirror, Kane said:

“I love Spurs, I’d always love Spurs, but it’s one of those things. I’ve always said if I don’t feel progression in the team or it’s going the right direction then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better. I want to become one of the top top players.

“It all depends what happens with the team and how we progress as a team. So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.”

Dimitar Berbatov who made a move from Tottenham to Man United for £30.75m in 2008 compared Kane’s situation at Spurs to his own and has urged the striker to make the move.

Speaking about Kane, as cited in the Mirror, Berbatov said:

“I see a lot of similarities in the situation I went through and what is happening with Kane,”

“I feel that it’s also a similar time in his career that I was at, you start to think if you’re on the right path and you think about winning things.”

“When I left Spurs, even though I had won a trophy with the club it was a still difficult decision to make.

“I was following my own path and I knew that people wouldn’t be happy, but I had to do it, I come from a small country and when one of the biggest clubs in the world came in for me, it was my dream.

“There is a strong connection between Spurs and Manchester United, Teddy Sheringham was at Tottenham then went to Old Trafford, I was a Spurs striker and went to United and now Kane, who’s also a striker, is being linked with a move there.”

Berbatov won two Premier League titles with United following his move to Old Trafford and reckons that Kane could do the same.

It’s no doubt that winning silverware is playing on Kane’s mind and not winning any trophies with Spurs is surely making the England striker re-think his future at the London club.

With a host of clubs all interested in signing Kane, it remains to be seen whether the striker leaves Tottenham for another club in the near future.