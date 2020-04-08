Ex-Chelsea ace thinks Blues have academy players ‘better’ than £35m-rated target

According to an interview with GentingBet, former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair has urged the west London outfit to pull out of the race to sign Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

Sinclair, who came through Chelsea’s youth ranks and played for the London giants’ first-team for 8 years, suggests that his former club have ‘better players’ in their academy than Bellingham.

According to the Sun, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on signing the 16-year-old in the next transfer window. The ace is valued at £35m.

The England youth international has made 35 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club this season, the ace has shown impressive versatility by starring all across midfield.

Here’s what Sinclair had to say on Chelsea potentially making a move for the teenager:

“Jude Bellingham has to think about playing games, getting better and improving as a player – which I think will be very difficult for him to do at Chelsea.”

“You look at the youngsters coming through the ranks at Chelsea and you’d say that there are better players coming through the academy than Jude Bellingham anyway.”

“So, if he is going to move on from Birmingham City and kick on at a higher level, it is really important that he goes to a club where he can play week in, week out as that’s the only way he’ll improve and fulfil the potential that he’s got.”

“I think Bellingham needs to very wary of his next move.”

It’s hard to disagree with Sinclair’s view on Chelsea making a potential swoop for Bellingham.

Academy graduates are flourishing in Frank Lampard’s side right now, now is as good a time as any for the club to retain faith in their youth ranks.

Ex-academy stars Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all hold important roles within the team, Chelsea signing other highly-rated prospects in the next transfer window could hinder the development of their own talents.

From Bellingham’s point of view as well, he’d perhaps find a clearer path to regular first-team football elsewhere.

The only problem with Chelsea following Sinclair’s advice is that them pulling out of the race could significantly improve the chance of rivals United signing the sensation – is this a risk the Blues should be willing to take?