Once the transfer window eventually opens for business again, Chelsea, as many other Premier League teams, are likely to be active in their pursuit of new players.

Frank Lampard has enjoyed playing the youngsters during his time at the Blues and previously at Derby County, and so it’s perhaps no surprise that he appears ready to plunder his former club for one of their highly-rated talents.

According to the Daily Star via Football Insider, Lampard is keen to bring 19-year-old defensive midfielder, Max Bird, to Stamford Bridge.

Bird has continued to impress for the Rams, starting 12 out of the last 13 matches under Philip Cocu, and he has emerged as an alternative to Declan Rice, were Chelsea going to follow up on any initial interest in the West Ham man.

Though no transfer fee has been mentioned, it’s a safe bet to assume that the established Rice would cost significantly more, with the Hammers unlikely to make it easy for one of their star players to move to a local rival, and particularly one managed by an ex-player who left in less than palatable circumstances.

With the Daily Star via Football Insider also noting that both Lampard and his assistant, Jody Morris, see Bird’s tremendous potential as a real asset, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if a bid was to be made in due course.