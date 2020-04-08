In a move that is sure to infuriate the government, one Premier League star’s agent has warned players not to accept the proposal of reduced wages, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Erkut Sogut, who represents, Mesut Ozil, has further suggested that agents should be involved in any talks regarding their clients.

“I wouldn’t recommend agreeing a cut today because I don’t know tomorrow if the league will be played, if clubs will get TV and sponsorship money,” the Daily Star report Sogut as saying.

“[…] When politicians tell players to do their part, it’s a distraction because they can’t even protect NHS staff […] Talks are ongoing but we agents have been left out. We are not playing a part. However, whatever happens in the end will have to go through to us.”

Sogut certainly appears to have chosen his words carefully, but one has to question whether his stance is in his client’s best interests, or that of any other player.

It’s true that footballers are very well paid, and by reducing their salaries it will help clubs at this point in time, just as it’s also true that there are many other jobs which afford its workers a high level of remuneration, and for whom, at this stage, it appears no government plea has been made.

However, it must surely come down to the individuals concerned to make a moral judgement on the matter rather than being steered toward making a potentially controversial decision and one which could have consequences further down the road.