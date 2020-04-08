It doesn’t appear to take too much to wind up morning television anchor, Piers Morgan, these days, and he is reserving special criticism for those that appear to be ignoring the government’s lockdown it would seem.

The latest to feel his wrath is Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, who, somewhat bizarrely, decided to take an impromptu training session in a north London park on Tuesday.

“Mourinho has been very good in delivering food parcels for the media and so on,” Morgan said on Good Morning Britain, reported by the Daily Star.

“But Jose Mourinho, the Tottenham manager, to be having an unofficial training session with players, in which they’re clearly ignoring the social distancing rules. It sends out completely the wrong signal.”

The Portuguese isn’t the first, and probably won’t be the last to flout the strict government rules that have been put in place since the coronavirus pandemic first broke.

However, as a role model to many, particularly the thousands of young kids that follow Premier League football every week, Mourinho has set a dangerous precedent.

Morgan is an acquired taste at the best of times but on this occasion, he’s spot on with his condemnation. With technology meaning that clubs can keep in touch with their players via videoconferencing and the like, there’s simply no need for anyone to be putting others at risk with such behaviour.