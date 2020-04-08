It’s always an admission of failure for a club when they take a loss on a big signing, but selling them on for less than half of what you paid is a complete disaster.

It’s still a shame that the transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona didn’t work out when you consider that he seemed perfectly suited for the Spanish giants, but he’s now needing a transfer to help resurrect his career.

According to a report from The Sun, it’s Chelsea who are looking the most likely to make that happen.

They state that advanced talks have taken place between the two sides about a possible £55m deal, which seems staggering when you consider that Barca paid £145m to sign him a few years ago.

It sounds like it would be a loan deal to begin with, so it could be even better for Chelsea as they can see if he’s still capable of playing at the highest level before spending that money on him.

It’s not completed yet though, as the report also states that his agent is still looking to help him move, but Spurs and Man United are also interested in bringing him back to England too.

He’s been on loan at Bayern Munich this season and it’s not been a disaster, but clearly he’s not done enough to convince them to sign him permanently.