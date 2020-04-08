Jose Mourinho issues apology for taking Spurs training session

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has issued a public apology following a fitness training session he conducted despite social distancing norms issued by the government, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Portuguese manager was seen out in public with Spurs players Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez, conducting a training session for Ndombele, despite the government-imposed rules during the coronavirus crisis.

It is understood that Mourinho wanted to work on certain aspects of Ndombele’s game and proceeded to take a training session with the player, while Davison Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon who also live close by were pictured jogging together, according to the report.

Ndombele has found it difficult to adapt to English football and Mourinho was keen on working with the player to help him get accustomed to the Premier League, as per the report.

However, Mourinho has since issued a public apology for taking the training session.

In a statement, as cited in the Mirror, the Spurs boss said:

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

While a spokesperson for Spurs as quoted in the Mirror, said: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.”

Mourinho’s eagerness to work with Ndombele comes as no surprise for the persistent Spurs boss, but in these times of crisis, he should have refrained from holding the training session because of health risks.