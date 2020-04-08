It’s clear that the Liverpool defence is built around the excellence of Virgil van Dijk, but we’ve yet to see a defensive partner truly establish themselves next to him.

Joe Gomez has the talent to go on and do that, while Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip always look like a mistake is just around the corner, so it’s understandable that Liverpool might target a new defender this Summer.

According to a report from Marca, Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is high on their wish list, but they would have to beat Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to his signature.

He’s been impressive at Sevilla all season and he’s now 27 so this seems like the perfect time to make a big move, but Real Madrid and Barca will both need to make a new signing soon.

Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are getting older, while Ramos also came from Sevilla so it would make sense for Real to return there to find his potential successor.

It could be a risky signing as he only arrived at Sevilla last Summer after a successful spell with Nantes, so he’s not exactly proven at the highest level.

It’s also unclear how much he might cost at this point, but it could be a tricky one for Liverpool to pull off with the three biggest teams in Spain also looking to make a move.