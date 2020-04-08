According to the Mirror, John Arne Riise and his daughter were hospitalised after a car crash in the former Liverpool star’s homeland of Norway.

As per the Mirror, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, with Riise forced to swerve whilst his 19-year-old daughter Ariana was also in the vehicle.

The report adds that Riise’s car crashed into railings on the side of the road and that both he and his daughter were conscious following the incident, with both being taken to hospital after.

Fortunately the collision doesn’t appear to have been too serious, with both being released from hospital this morning.

Here’s what the retired full-back’s agent told Norwegian outlet Dagbladet, quotes via the Mirror:

“He drove her home to Alesund, and just before they arrived, something on the road caused John Arne Riise to quickly turn left, and drive into the road rails.”

“Both are well under the circumstances, they will remain in the hospital until this morning.”