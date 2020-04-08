A former Premier League goalkeeper has suggested that Liverpool may well be running the rule over a youngster currently plying his trade in the Championship to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence next season.

According to the Daily Star, Paul Robinson believes that Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White, currently on loan at Leeds, is being looked at by Jurgen Klopp.

“Liverpool will be monitoring him very closely. It is going to be very tough for Leeds to hold onto him,” Robinson noted.

“From a Leeds point of view, you would like to think they could hold onto him but it will be very difficult. Brighton will want him back and I’m told Liverpool are already looking at him – as others will. If Brighton go down it will be a certainty he goes.”

Although he’s only 22 years of age, the Daily Star note that White has impressed during his time at Elland Road, and been a big part of their promotion push, having played a number of games before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool were ‘forced’ into furlough announcement as rival leaked plans Buyers market gives Chelsea the edge in potential pursuit of world class goalkeeper Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign potential new partner for Virgil van Dijk

With Jurgen Klopp an admirer of young, energetic and fearless players, White fits that bill, and whilst such a move would be a big step up for the youngster, his performances thus far hint at him being more than able to cope at the highest level.