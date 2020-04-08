According to the Express via Spanish outlet Sport (through SportWitness), Liverpool are ‘very close’ to securing the signing of RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner this summer.

The Express add that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the striker and now it seems that the Reds are on brink of completing a deal for the 24-year-old.

Spanish publication Sport claim that Inter Milan are now searching for a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who appears to be a prime target for Barcelona this summer.

Sport add that Inter had eyed Werner to replace the Argentine talisman but their hopes of landing the German have been dented as Liverpool are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal for the ace.

The Express add that Werner has a release clause of £50m, Liverpool may want to prioritise sealing this deal soon as this clause expires on June 15.

If the Merseyside outfit were to announce the signing of Werner anytime soon, controversy could be sparked as the Reds only just backtracked on their decision to use the government’s financial support to cover some employees’ wages via furlough.

Werner has been absolutely phenomenal for Leipzig this season, the striker has bagged 27 goals and registered 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Germany international has established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers over the last couple of years, the ace has pretty much done everything he can with Leipzig and it would be interesting to see how he’d fare at a bigger club like Liverpool.