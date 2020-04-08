Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are set to be left disappointed, after Edinson Cavani’s prospective new team-mate let his next playing destination be known.

According to the Daily Star, Man United and Chelsea, as well as Atletico Madrid, were recently linked with the Uruguayan, but the 33-year-old has decided to return home.

“I have the authority to talk about Edi,” Penarol’s captain, Cristian Rodriguez, told FM Del Sol, and reported by the Daily Star.

“He’s about to come to Penarol and I can’t say anything else. Call him and ask him.”

The striker, who is Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer, has found it hard to get a foothold in the French team’s attack this season. The positions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are non-negotiable, but Cavani has still been out of favour with coach, Thomas Tuchel.

Despite his advancing years, he can still score goals, and it’s almost certain that he will prove to be an asset for Penarol, now coached by former United star, Diego Forlan. The move, once officially confirmed, means that both Premier League clubs will need to turn their attentions elsewhere once the transfer window opens for business.