Man United attacker names Chelsea defender as one of the toughest he’s faced

According to the Metro, Manchester United attacker Dan James has named teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Chelsea ace Reece James as the toughest defenders he’s faced in his career to date.

Dan James made the admission whilst taking part in the Combat Corona FIFA 20 competition, which is raising funds for those affected by the Coronavirus.

Both James’ are experiencing their first taste of Premier League football this season, with the pair previously impressing in the Championship.

The Man United winger, Dan, has already established himself as a potent attacking threat in the top-flight with his lightning-fast speed.

Chelsea’s academy product, Reece, has proved himself to be as reliable as any young defender that we’ve seen breaking into Premier League football over the past couple of years.

The England youth international even possesses a pinpoint crossing ability which makes him one of the most technically-gifted full-backs around right now.

Here’s what the lightning-fast winger had to when quizzed on the ‘hardest’ defender he’s faced:

‘For me it’s obviously got to be Aaron. I don’t think we’ve seen many players get past him,’

‘And then Reece James, definitely. I played him last season at Wigan and he was definitely… and obviously he’s been playing this season as well. I’d say those two.’

The Wales international, was playing a game of FIFA with Billy Gilmour when he made the admission and the Blues starlet is certainly aware of Reece’s fine defensive ability adding ‘He’s a beast. Nobody can get past him!’

Gareth Southgate really has plenty of quality right-back options to call on for England, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Reece earning a senior call-up for the Three Lions if he continues to impress for Chelsea.