Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a ruthless statement regarding the coming transfer window for the Red Devils.

United are one of the richest and most financially stable clubs in the Premier League and according to the Mirror’s report, the club are ready to ‘exploit’ the coming transfer window to sign top players.

The upcoming summer transfer window could see players becoming available for knockdown prices following the economic ramifications of the coronavirus and Solskjaer is ready to do business ruthlessly, according to the report.

FIFA on Tuesday said in a statement that the summer transfer window will not run in the usual time frame due to disruption caused by the coronavirus.

The statement by FIFA said that they will be “flexible and allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.”

However, Manchester United are on hand to capitalise on the coming transfer window by strengthening their squad in key areas, as per the report.

Regarding the summer transfer window, Solskjaer told Sky Sports:

“Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens.

“We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.

“Who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?

“There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

“I’m sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.

“We are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to say the club has been very good so far.” he added.

It seems likely that United will be busy in the summer transfer window with the Red Devils boss in need of strengthening in several areas of the pitch if he is to turn his side into genuine title contenders again.