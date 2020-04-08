According to the Sun via Spanish publication Marca, Manchester United are amongst the clubs that have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Theo Hernandez, with Milan considering selling the full-back this summer.
The left-back has enjoyed a superb debut season with Milan, the 22-year-old has chipped in with six goals and two assists from left-back this season.
Marca claim that European giants United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are all in the market for a new left-back in the next transfer window.
Marca add that Milan are considering the sale of the star this summer, with the Sun claiming that the Serie A outfit would use the funds from a potential deal to sign other targets.
Hernandez impressed in Atletico’s youth ranks before controversially joining rivals Real Madrid, Theo is the younger brother of Lucas Hernandez – the defender who made a marquee move to Bayern last summer.
Neither the Sun or Marca’s reports quote a price-tag for Hernandez, but they add that the ace joined the Italian giants for £18m last summer – so we’d think any fee would have to be considerably higher than this.
Whilst left-back is certainly a position that United could strengthen in, the Red Devils should carefully consider signing a player in this position.
Luke Shaw has shown some promise over the last two seasons after a difficult start to life in Manchester and academy graduate Brandon Williams has emerged as a quality talent for the Red Devils.
Potentially signing Hernandez is bound to have a massive impact on one of Shaw or Williams’ United careers.