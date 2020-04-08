According to the Mirror via Foot Mercato, Manchester United have opened talks with the representatives of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Foot Mercato reiterate that the Red Devils are reigniting their interest in a man they attempted to sign last summer, with Lazio reportedly rejecting a deal worth a total of €110m for the 25-year-old.

It’s added that United see the Serbian star as an ideal replacement should Paul Pogba leave the Manchester outfit in the next transfer window.

The Mirror claim that the ace, who is contracted until 2024, carries a price-tag of €100m (£88m).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to best European powerhouses Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-German for the midfielder’s signature though.

Milinkovic-Savic has bagged five goals and registered seven assists for Lazio in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

The maestro’s impressive performances leave Lazio sitting second-place in Serie A, just one point off leaders Juventus.

Should the season return once the Coronavirus is hopefully dealt with, this could be a historic season for Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic has continued his fine displays this term, despite being solely used in a traditional central midfield role, the Serbia international is still as effective in the final third even though he’s not being deployed in an attacking midfield role this term.