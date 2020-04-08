According to the Mirror, former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann doesn’t believe that reported target Timo Werner would be an ideal fit for the Reds.

Hamann responded with ‘a no from me’ when quizzed on whether the Reds should make a move for Werner whilst speaking on The Athletic’s Steilcast Podcast.

The former midfielder sounded fairly cynical when assessing his fellow countryman’s suitability for interested sides Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Mirror report that the 24-year-old has a £60m release clause.

Hamann thinks that Werner isn’t ‘tricky enough’ and that the lightning-fast forward’s ‘game’ wouldn’t suit Liverpool’s style.

Hamann added that he was ‘surprised’ at Bayern’s interest in the star:

“I’m really surprised that Hansi Flick is so keen,”

“We’ve seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide and he’s not tricky enough.” “You need trickery, you need to beat a man by shifting your weight. It’s not his game and therefore I’d be very surprised if he were to come to Munich.”

Here’s what Hamann had to say on Werner joining Liverpool:

“I don’t think he’s a player for Munich or Liverpool (with) the way they play at the moment,”

“I read quotes from journalist or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club (and that) Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.”

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.”

“Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get.”

“But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so (it’s) a no from me.”

Werner has been absolutely phenomenal for Leipzig this season, the striker has bagged 27 goals and registered 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Hamann’s judgement of Werner seems a bit harsh but he’s raised some fair points with his assessments.

Whilst Werner could struggle to secure a starting place for a top European outfit, but doesn’t the ace’s potential make him a worthwhile signing?

In addition, Werner may not be as effective out wide as he is through the middle but his pure attacking instinct would surely make him a dangerous option out wide in a system like Liverpool’s.