Premier League forward responds to Man United links, hails Bruno Fernandes

According to the Mirror via Portuguese publication Record, Wolves star Diogo Jota has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old forward poured cold water on the links and even joked that he couldn’t sign for the Red Devils now that Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes wears number 18 with the Old Trafford outfit.

The Mirror claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are monitoring the versatile attacker, the ace has been amazing since joining Wolves.

The Portugal international has been in fine form this season, bagging 12 goals and an assist in 31 appearances across the top-flight and Europa League.

Here’s what Jota had to say on links to Man United to Record:

“No, to begin with, I am ’18’ and now Bruno Fernandes is also ’18’, so we would soon have a problem. Just kidding!”

“It is always good to see your name linked to clubs and with a club of that stature. But I also know that this is not the most important thing. Just look at what is happening now with this pandemic.”

The Wolves star also reserved some special praise for Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes:

“I don’t know if he is the best (at United) but he’s the most ambitious and that makes a difference,”

“You can clearly see the difference between United with and without Bruno Fernandes. He takes on the responsibility and aspires for more than what they are doing.”

“I think they owe him a lot already and that’s not just related to his quality, but also to his ambition and personality.”

Jota is predominantly deployed as a left winger, but the ace has also shone when used as a centre-forward or just behind strike partner Raul Jimenez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side seem to be in need of bolstering their forward options this summer, even if Odion Ighalo’s loan move is made permanent.

It’s clear that Jota has a wonderful relationship with international teammate and now United main man Fernandes, should the Red Devils place Jota towards the top of their list of attacking targets?