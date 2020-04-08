We’ve seen the current crisis bring the best and the worst out of people, with some recognising that there’s either money to be made or saved as most of the world is melting down.

It sounds like some football clubs are no different, and it’s no surprise to hear that Real Madrid are involved.

In truth, their chase of Paul Pogba has been going on for ages so it’s understandable that they are still showing an interest, and AS has indicated they might be able to sign him for a cheap price this Summer.

They suggest that Man United know they won’t be able to demand a huge price due to the current situation, but they also think that triggering the extension in his contract will only annoy Pogba and his agent, so they might just decide to cash in.

They also state that Real are planning to delay their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe for a year to purely focus on Pogba this Summer, while Juventus might also be interested in bringing the midfielder back to Turin, but the allure of Real Madrid and Zidane would be too much for him to turn down.

It’s not clear exactly what the price would be, but the suggestions are that it would be less than usually expected.

From United’s point of view he’s barely played this season and they started to excel without him, so it makes sense to let him go and move on to someone else.