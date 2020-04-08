Sadio Mane would ‘understand’ if Liverpool miss out on title due to Coronavirus epidemic

According to an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has admitted that he’d ‘understand’ if the Reds missed out on winning the Premier League title due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before the Covid-19 virus spread across the world and led to major sports leagues being suspended, Liverpool put themselves on the brink of winning their first league title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hold a massive 25-point lead at the top of the table and the Reds only need six points to mathematically secure the title.

Mane, who has established himself as one of the world’s best attackers in recent years, has played a pivotal role for the Merseyside outfit this season but would ‘accept’ if the Reds missed out on the title.

Here’s what the African superstar had to say when asked if he feels like a ‘champion’ and Liverpool’s title dreams potentially being shattered:

“I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch. I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.”

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.”

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.”

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.”

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year. If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

It doesn’t look as though heartbreak will be the case though for Liverpool, based off of the UEFA president’s recent comments.

It’s really not surprising to see that Mane is more focused on the bigger picture for the entire world, rather than his own personal success, the Senegalese star has showed he’s a class act over the years with his humble personality and vast charitable gestures.

Mane’s comments should strike a chord with all of us avid football fans, as much as these issues will be speculated on for the foreseeable future, there are much more important things going on right now.