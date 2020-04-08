As former team-mates at Manchester United, Gary Neville and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed some wonderful moments together, and it’s clear their friendship is still intact after the Norwegian gave a hilarious response to Neville’s latest round of trolling.

The Daily Express note a recent Sky Sports podcast in which the former Red Devils defender suggested Solskjaer looked like a competition winner when he first entered the United dressing room.

Interviewed earlier this week by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves and Neville during a video call, Shreeves, in reference to Neville, said: “Basically, he absolutely battered you from top to bottom.”

Not one to miss the chance at some hilarity, United’s current manager hit straight back. “And then I battered him when we started playing football!” he said.

“[…] But what a team-mate to have and I’m sure that we could have quite a few hours here talking about the fun moments we’ve had in the dressing room […] We’re just normal lads, just good at kicking a ball some of us and some of us are good at kicking ankles, like Gaz was.”

The light-hearted banter certainly lifted the mood, and also lifted the lid at what life was like behind the scenes under Sir Alex Ferguson.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Chelsea ace thinks Blues have academy players ‘better’ than £35m-rated target ‘I don’t have time for this’ – Jurgen Klopp opens up on mistake he made relating to Liverpool striking sensation Sadio Mane would ‘understand’ if Liverpool miss out on title due to Coronavirus epidemic

Solskjaer also went on to recall his nervousness at joining one of the biggest clubs in the world, but how players such as Nicky Butt welcomed him and helped him settle in.

He’d famously go on to help them achieve European and domestic domination by scoring regularly in the 1998/99 season, including the goal that won them their first European Cup since 1968.