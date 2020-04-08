In a stinging rebuke, one Barcelona star has come out to lambast the rumours that the first-team’s players disagreed at having their pay cut in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Whilst stuck at home during the lockdown, Luis Suarez granted Mundo Deportivo an exclusive interview, something that should’ve taken place a few weeks ago, and he wasted no time in setting the record straight.

“There was general discomfort for all of my team-mates because things were said that were not true,” the Uruguayan noted.

“It was said that the players didn’t want to lose so much money, that there were some players who disagreed […] and that bothered all the players. What’s clear is that absolutely all of us were always willing to help the club to the maximum level.”

The tone of Suarez’s words clearly suggest a level of annoyance at having to speak about financial matters once again.

It seems patently obvious that any ‘delay’ would only have been caused by the sheer amount of work needed at the front end, to ensure any and all figures for a squad of 20+ players were absolutely correct, and not because the players themselves had simply refused to play their part.

Suarez has been injured since the beginning of the year, and was expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, however, the coronavirus situation will likely see the season extended.

That means the Uruguayan could well play a part in Barca’s charge towards a La Liga and Champions League double, if both competitions are allowed to conclude.