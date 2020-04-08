Video: Barcelona ace shows off his new hair as he takes inspiration from Ronaldo at the 2002 World Cup

There’s not a lot to enjoy with the current lockdown due to the Coronavirus, but at least it’s a good chance to see what you would look like with a ridiculous haircut.

It’s unclear if Martin Braithwaite will have much of a future at Barcelona when play starts again, but he might be more effective if this hairstyle transfers some powers from the most famous man to ever don it:

The original Ronaldo had a similar style when he tore up the World Cup in 2002, but you really do have to be a top class player to pull off such a cut.

Even if it hasn’t grown back when La Liga starts again, it’s unlikely that Braithwaite will be on the pitch to show it off anyway.