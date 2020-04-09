10-man Man Utd transfer shortlist touted with £260m-rated trio leading way

Man Utd are reportedly weighing up their options in the transfer market as they look to significantly strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils enjoyed an upturn in form after the turn of the year, with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes adding quality to the side as he made an immediate impact.

Still in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as things stand as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League, there are certainly positive signs for United to build on.

However, there is still a gap to bridge to their rivals, and according to the Evening Standard, they could try to close that with some ambitious signings in the near future.

Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jude Bellingham are said to be the ‘leading targets’ on their shortlist. Sancho is expected to cost around £120m, Grealish is valued at around £60m while Maddison could cost up to £80m.

Those aren’t the only names being monitored though. Erling Haaland, Moussa Dembele, Timo Werner, Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly are all specifically mentioned as possible targets, although naturally, Man Utd aren’t expected to move for all of them ahead of next season.

It may well be that they have specific areas of the squad in which they believe that they can improve, and so there are multiple targets to address those positions with a signing apiece.

Nevertheless, given the names mentioned, it is still a hugely ambitious shortlist, but if they are able to bring in their desired targets, they would certainly improve the squad and put themselves in a much stronger position to compete at the top level for major trophies again.

Time will tell what falls into place for Solskjaer though…