Agreement reached: Real Madrid look to Pochettino to replace Zinedine Zidane

If ever there was a club who would sack a manager regardless of their history or stature then it would be Real Madrid, so it’s not a surprise to hear that Zinedine Zidane might not be safe.

He’s a legendary player and his first spell in charge was incredibly successful, but any domestic success this season would be down to Barcelona’s incompetence rather than Real’s brilliance.

The squad is ageing and they’ve not really replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, but arrivals like Eden Hazard didn’t thrive under Zidane either.

As a result it looks like the club are looking for a replacement, and contact has been made with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

As reported by Fansided, Zidane could be out if he doesn’t win something this season, and contact has already been made with the former Spurs manager, and an agreement may already be in place.

This could depend on play restarting as a cancelled season may give Zidane a reprieve, but it would be fascinating to see how Pochettino would get on.

He was hampered at Spurs with a lack of transfer funds which would never be a problem in Madrid, while he could also be the man to get the best out of their talented youngsters.

Zidane originally walked out on Madrid after his first spell and there was always a feeling that Florentino Perez brought him back just to sack him, so it’s completely believable that this would happen.