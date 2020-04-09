Amid doubts over his future at Bayern Munich, it’s reported that Arsenal and Man Utd are amongst a number of clubs interested in Corentin Tolisso.

The 25-year-old has three goals and five assists in 24 appearances so far this season, but a combination of injuries and falling down the pecking order from January onwards has resulted in a limited role.

Naturally, with the Bavarian giants challenging for major trophies on multiple fronts again this year, they have fierce competition for places in the squad and so it remains to be seen if Tolisso’s situation improves when the season gets back underway amid the coronavirus crisis.

However, the Mirror report, via Foot Mercato, that there is a long list of clubs with an interest in the World Cup winner, with Arsenal and Man Utd said to be keen but facing competition from the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Further, it’s noted in the report above that Bayern are ready to sell, but it remains to be seen whether or not an agreement can be reached between the clubs and with the player over a switch ahead of next season.

From his impressive stint at Lyon which earned him the big move to Bayern where he has done relatively well in limited playing time, Tolisso is undoubtedly a talented player who has perhaps yet to find the ideal environment in which he can kick on and take his game to the next level.

With Dani Ceballos set to see his loan spell at Arsenal come to an end this summer while Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from United, as per the Sun, there could be holes in their respective midfields which will need to be addressed by Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively.

Tolisso is seemingly on their radars, and so if his situation doesn’t improve at Bayern in the latter stages of the campaign when it resumes, it could lead to a transfer scrap for his services with both Arsenal and United tipped to be in the thick of it.