Although it could be some while yet before the Premier League transfer window re-opens for business, Arsenal could be set for disappointment, after Sergio Ramos recommended one of their targets to Real Madrid as his replacement.

The Sun had previously noted how the Gunners had long held an interest in Villarreal’s Pau Torres, with Mikel Arteta even considering a January swoop for him.

However, Don Balon suggest that Ramos has already made Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, aware that Torres has to be the man to succeed him in Los Blancos’ central defence after being hugely impressed by him whilst on international duty with Spain.

Though it would appear to be Ramos’ intention to continue playing for another couple of seasons, at 34 he is fast approaching the end of his career, and his performances on occasion haven’t been up to the standard that Real demand.

At just 23, Torres has at least a decade ahead of him at the top level, and he has played consistently well for the Yellow Submarine in 2019/20, his first campaign in the Spanish top flight.

For approximately €30m according to Don Balon, his transfer would potentially represent a huge bargain for whomever were able to get him to sign on the dotted line.