Arsenal could reportedly be lining up two moves to bolster their options in defence and midfield although Hector Bellerin is linked with an exit.

The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta since he was appointed as Unai Emery’s long-term successor in December, but there is still a gap to bridge to their rivals moving forward.

While Arteta will hope to get the chance to stamp his mark on the squad this summer, it’s suggested that two names are now on Arsenal’s transfer radar.

According to the Mirror, the north London giants could be eyeing a swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder and World Cup-winning French international Corentin Tolisso.

As he continues to struggle to cement his place in the starting XI, the 25-year-old is said to potentially be considering an exit this summer and Arsenal are interested along with Manchester United.

It’s added that Tolisso is valued at around £23m in today’s market, and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be done with Arsenal seemingly keen to land his signature.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is also on Arsenal’s radar and talkSPORT report that he could be available for around £55m ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe and has a big future ahead of him as things stand, and with the defence still a problem for Arsenal, adding another reinforcement in that department to join William Saliba in the backline next season could be a smart move.

However, there is talk of an exit too though as Football London note that Inter are interested in Bellerin, with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also specifically mentioned as sides who are monitoring him.

Although the Spaniard is still only 25, injuries haven’t been kind to him in his career to date, and so Arteta may face a difficult decision as to whether to keep faith in him and stick by him to be his first-choice right-back, or to offload Bellerin and move on with a replacement.