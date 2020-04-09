It’s clear that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is one of the best keepers in the world right now, but something just doesn’t feel right at Barcelona.

There’s been rumblings about a new contract for a long time without any breakthrough, and he might not be in Lionel Messi’s good books either.

It could be a risk for Barca to let him go, they don’t have a dominant side that stops the opposition getting near their goal anymore, so a top class keeper is vital for them.

According to a report from Donbalon, Barca have identified a former player to fill ter Stegen’s gloves if he does move on.

Andre Onana was a youth player at Barca before moving on to Ajax, and he’s been especially impressive in Holland in recent years. He’s a great keeper who’s also good with his feet, so he could be a perfect fit.

It sounds like Ajax would be willing to let him go for around €30m, so they could even sell ter Stegen on for a much higher total and use that money to strengthen somewhere else in the team.

The report also links the German stopper with Chelsea and Bayern Munich which would make sense, so this could work out well for Barca if Onana is able to step up.