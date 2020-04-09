Barcelona look to seal a straight swap with Man City to shore up problem position

In many ways, being an attacking right back at Barcelona should be one of the easiest jobs in world football.

Lionel Messi is further up that wing so him drifting inside will open up all kinds of space on the right wing, but Barca have never managed to replace Dani Alves.

Nelson Semedo has tried to fill that role in recent years while Sergi Roberto has also been moved from midfield to see how he got on, but it’s clear they need a high level player to fill that role.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Barca are looking to send Semedo to Man City in a straight swap for Joao Cancelo. It sounds like there wouldn’t be any cash involved so it would be a straight swap of right backs.

It would be interesting to see how Cancelo gets on, he’s always looked like a winger who happened to play at full back, so his attacking instincts could free up some space for Messi as defenders have to deal with a dual threat on that side of the pitch.

It’s suggested that both clubs want to freshen up that position but they don’t want to spend any real money in doing it, so this could be the perfect solution.