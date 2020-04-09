Blow for Chelsea, Liverpool and PL rivals as £100m-rated starlet keen on Euro giants switch

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham could all be handed a transfer blow as target Kai Havertz is said to want to join Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old has made quite the impact for Bayer Leverkusen, as he has shown his class again this season with 10 goals and eight assists in 34 appearances.

SEE MORE: Premier League: ‘End of the game’ – Financial fears rise as pay cuts, TV money rows rumble on amid coronavirus crisis

Despite his young age, the midfield ace already has seven caps for Germany to his name too, and so it seems as though he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

Sky Sports specifically name Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham as being interested in Havertz having monitored him previously, but it looks as though the string of Premier League giants could be left disappointed in their bid to sign a player who is said to be valued at around £100m by Leverkusen.

That’s because the report goes on to suggest that Havertz has a preference to join Bayern instead, as per Sky Sports in Germany, while importantly it’s also added that coach Hans-Dieter Flick sees the German international as an ‘ideal signing’ to strengthen his midfield.

In turn, that doesn’t sound particularly positive for the Premier League quartet in terms of their hopes of prising Havertz to England, as it seems as though they have an uphill task in trying to beat Bayern to his signature this summer.

That said, much depends on whether or not the reigning Bundesliga champions can afford the touted valuation, as if that is out of their budget, there could still be some hope for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham to swoop ahead of them and land a top talent for the future.