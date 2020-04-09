Boost for Juventus: Key figure tipped to sign contract renewal worth €12m-a-year

Juventus and Paulo Dybala are reportedly confident on agreeing on a contract renewal to extend the Argentine playmaker’s stint in Turin.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2015 and has gone on to win nine domestic trophies, including four consecutive Serie A titles.

SEE MORE: Contact made: AC Milan set to rival Juventus, Inter for €50m-rated Serie A starlet

In that time, he has also bagged 91 goals and 36 assists in 216 appearances for the club, ensuring that he has been a fundamental part in their success.

As noted by the Express, the Argentine international was said to be close to an exit last summer though, with both Man Utd and Tottenham linked with a swoop.

Evidently, a move to either failed to materialise, and now there could be a complete U-turn on the situation with Dybala being tipped to pen a new deal with the reigning Serie A champions.

Calciomercato report that it’s likely to be merely a matter of time before an agreement is reached, with Dybala tipped to earn around €12m-a-year while the contract could run to either 2024 or 2025.

That is a big show of faith from Juventus in Dybala as it effectively makes him an integral part of their plans for further success moving forward, and so while that will be a major boost for him and potentially the club depending on the return on their investment, it will also come with big pressure on the forward to deliver.

Nevertheless, given the impact he has had thus far in Turin and as the club remain in a strong position to continue to compete for major trophies, it seems like a sensible move.

With stalwarts such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain not getting any younger, Dybala is undoubtedly part of a longer-term plan, and securing his future with his current deal running until 2022 seems like a sensible first step from Juventus to sustain their success in the coming years.