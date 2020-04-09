Although it’s still unclear when, and even if, the 2019/20 Premier League campaign will be completed, Manchester United have become concerned as to the status of one of their new signings in light of the recent statement from FIFA.

Odion Ighalo’s loan deal would normally have been due to finish on May 30, but because of the coronavirus situation, it’s entirely possible that the campaign will last right into the summer, and that could potentially impact on just how long the Red Devils can hold onto him for.

ESPN note that United are already exploring their options and also detail the FIFA statement that has forced their hand.

“It is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would,” it read. “Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end.

“A similar principle applies to contracts due to begin when the new season starts, meaning the entry into force of such contracts is delayed until the next season actually does start.”

Although the statement seems fairly clear cut, there is a concern at Old Trafford that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be able to call on Ighalo for the remaining games of the season, or indeed to be able to make Ighalo’s move from Shanghai Shenhua permanent.

ESPN also go on to suggest that the Red Devils have already accepted that the Chinese club may now hold all of the aces with regard to the negotiations in any event, and that’s hardly ideal.