Contact made: AC Milan set to rival Juventus, Inter for €50m-rated Serie A starlet

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-talented Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and have made contact with the club and his agent.

The 19-year-old played a key role for Brescia in their promotion from Serie B last season, and with one goal and five assists in 23 Serie A appearances so far this year, he has proven he can perform at the highest level too with his overall influential performances.

SEE MORE: Five players who could face Milan exit this summer as squad set to thin out

Compared to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo due to the similarities in their appearance, playing style and position on the pitch, Tonali has some way to go before he deserves that comparison given how much success Pirlo enjoyed at club and international level.

Nevertheless, he’s continued to improve and impress despite that heavy burden as he desperately tries to keep Brescia in the Italian top flight for next season.

As things currently stand with 12 games to go, Brescia sit bottom of the table and nine points adrift of safety, and so if they were to face relegation immediately back down to Serie B, it could be difficult for them to hold on to their top players.

That may become even trickier now as while Calciomercato note that both Juventus and Inter are already keen on the talented midfielder, who is said to be valued at €50m, AC Milan have now reportedly joined the race too.

It’s added that the Rossoneri have been in contact with both Brescia and Tonali’s agent, and while he ticks a lot of the right boxes for the club, he has also made no secret in the past of the fact that he was a childhood Milan fan.

Whether or not that gives them the edge in any pursuit despite being well off the pace in terms of both Juve and Inter battling for the Scudetto while Milan are struggling to break into the top four again, remains to be seen.

However, with Calciomercato adding that Milan could raise the funds by offloading Lucas Paqueta, it seems as though they could be serious about making their move this summer and trying to pip Juve and Inter to one of the biggest talents in Serie A currently.