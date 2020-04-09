For however long the coronavirus pandemic continues, it would appear that the consistent advice is to stay at home, however, Cristiano Ronaldo has not only not done that, but he’s moved his whole family cross country.

They had been holed up at his seven story house in Portugal ever since the first cases of the disease were known about, but according to Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha and reported in English by the Daily Mail, the Juventus man wants more privacy and so has decided to uproot and move to a quiet fishing village where he will rent a £3.5k a week property.

Photos of him at his usual residence may have been the cause for the move, but given the current status worldwide, perhaps it wasn’t the wisest course of action.

The player recently posted footage on his Instagram account of the ‘Living Room Challenge’ in his attempt to motivate himself and others to keep fit for the duration of the lockdown.

With hopefully no more prying eyes or long lenses to concern him, his workouts can continue in peace.