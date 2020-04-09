In a scathing attack on the government’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, one Premier League footballer has fired a warning shot across the bows and left no doubt as to how furious he and his fellow players are at what was perceived as an ill-directed attack by the government regarding helping out financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Sun detail, all 20 Premier League captains had been locked in talks for four days in order to try and come up with a solution that would see them set aside some of their salary to help out the NHS. To that end, the #PlayersTogether campaign has been born.

However, Mr Hancock’s show of support was met with a direct put down by West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass, who was clearly in no mood to accept any olive branch from the government.

“Thanks @MattHancock it’s great to have your backing…….” a tweet from Snodgrass began. “In future do your homework on what we do and who we are as people before coming for us. Over £1billion in tax and NI PAYMENTS doesn’t even earn RESPECT anymore. It’s not about us it’s about the real heroes…The NHS”

At what is an unprecedented time for humanity, let alone sports stars and athletes, interactions are becoming more strained than usual.

A perceived assumption from the government that the players would put their hands in their pockets has clearly not been well received, even if the outcome is that they have done just that.