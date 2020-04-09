We’ve seen so many examples over the years where a club will sign someone just because they are a big name with a great reputation, but it’s clear they have no idea how to use them.

There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing a promising career fizzle out because they made a wrong choice or their new club decided to play them out of position, so there needs to be a clear plan.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Frank Laboeuf was speaking about the prospect of Chelsea making a move for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, and it sounds like he’s against it.

His main point seems to be that Chelsea already have a solid team in the midfield, and he can’t see where Coutinho would fit in.

At Liverpool he was at his best with a roaming role from central midfield while he could also do a job if he was wide cutting onto his right foot, but it’s also easy to see him getting lost out there and failing to make an impact.

It would certainly be a risk and he’s not shown much in recent years, but if they get the Liverpool version of Coutinho then it would absolutely be worth making the move.