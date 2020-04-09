Former player tips Man United loanee to make his move permanent

It looked like Odion Ighalo was the dictionary definition of a panic signing when he arrived at Man United in January, but he did a lot to win everyone over.

It was clear he had a passion for the club which will always go down well with the fans, but he scored some fine goals and brought something different to the team, so thoughts started to turn to a permanent move.

Goal.com reported on some comments from Nigerian legend Dosu Joseph, and he’s backed his compatriot to stay at Old Trafford after this season.

He said: “Well I have known Ighalo for a while now even before he moved to Manchester United. He is a great chap. He has a good attitude and he is good in everything. Nigerians are behind him. The best way I can describe him is that he is a blessed child.”

“He deserved a permanent deal at Manchester United. It is not about the money, this is the club he wanted to be. He has been a fan of United even before he started his professional career.”

Ighalo is 30 years old so it’s not like he’s going to be a long term solution up front, but he could be a very useful addition for the next couple of seasons.

The main problem with someone like Anthony Martial is he likes to drift wide and isn’t an immediate goal threat, while Ighalo comes alive in the box and causes all sorts of problems.

It seemed so unlikely when he arrived in January, but it’s hard to argue against United keeping him for longer.