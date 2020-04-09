‘He’s always left the door open’ – Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid wouldn’t surprise Portugal teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate Jose Fonte has insisted that he’s always left the door open to a possible return to Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old spent nine years at the Bernabeu where he scored a staggering 450 goals in just 438 appearances, winning a whole host of trophies including two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

In turn, he has undoubtedly established himself as a Real Madrid legend, but he opted for a new challenge in 2018 as he joined Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar has continued to enjoy success both at club and international level, but speculation has raised doubts over his future in Turin.

As per the Sun on Wednesday, it was reported that Ronaldo could return to Madrid in a possible £50m deal as Juventus are coming under increasing financial pressure amid the coronavirus crisis.

Naturally, the reigning Serie A champions will not want to lose their talisman for what he gives them on and off the pitch, but the report above doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture.

Now, Fonte has added more fuel to the fire as he has suggested that his Portugal teammate has never shut the door to a potential return to the Spanish capital which in turn will no doubt lead to further speculation over Ronaldo’s future in the coming weeks.

“I know he loves Madrid, that’s for sure,” Fonte told talkSPORT. “It’s clear that he loves the club itself, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest.

“He’s left many, many friends there and he’s always left the door open. So I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to Real Madrid.”

Time will tell if such a blockbuster deal materialises, but in contrast with Marca pouring cold water over the idea by suggesting that Real Madrid would not now agree to pay Ronaldo the wages that he wanted prior to his exit, it seems as though it could be limited to just being speculation.