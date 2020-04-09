With potential Premier League title success just around the corner, it isn’t necessarily the right time to be thinking about moving away from Anfield, but one former professional player has suggested that a current Liverpool first-teamer needs to do just that if he wants to earn individual accolades.

Diomansy Kamara believes that Real Madrid would be a much better destination for Sadio Mane, if the Senegalese is serious about wanting the win the Ballon d’Or.

“If Mane, one day wants to win the Ballon d’Or, he may have to leave Liverpool as the club are maybe not the best advocates for him, despite their outstanding performances,” Kamara said to ESPN.

“[…] So we have to talk about Real Madrid. His style of play is a bit closer to the criteria they’re looking for over there, and if I was his agent, I’d take him to Spain.”

Though there are obvious merits to being at a club of the stature of Los Blancos, the fact remains that Liverpool have given Mane all he needs from a professional standpoint over the past few seasons.

His Liverpool side have proved beyond doubt that they are the best team in England, and alongside Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane is one third of arguably the most exciting and devastating attack in European football.

Jurgen Klopp surely won’t be happy about Kamara’s ‘advice’ to his countryman, with perhaps only money being a driver for any move away if ever Mane does feel the need to do so.