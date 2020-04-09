In a sign of where one superstar player might be heading to next, a football agent has spoken out to suggest that Lionel Messi’s perceived approval of his client is of comfort to him.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited in the Daily Star, Beto Yaque, the agent for Lautaro Martinez, has said that Messi’s words could have an impact on where the youngster decides to play next season.

“Surely for Lauty it is a great compliment from the best in the world. I think that is very nice and comforting for him […] he is only focused on his club but surely with great satisfaction knowing that he is doing things very well for all this.”

His words came in response to a glowing tribute from the Barca No.10, who is Martinez’s international team-mate and captain.

“He’s spectacular,” Messi had previously noted per the Daily Star. “He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that […] He’s very complete.”

Martinez would appear to be coveted by the Catalans but his hire could be complicated for a variety of reasons, not least by what’s currently happening because of the coronavirus pandemic which is hitting businesses incredibly hard.

With Luis Suarez coming towards the end of his career, Barcelona do need to be in the market for a younger centre-forward, and the 22-year-old certainly fits the bill. His anticipation, associative play with his team-mates and eye for goal has made him a real asset for Inter Milan.

Whether Barca can afford him will be seen in due course, but Messi’s words certainly don’t appear to have done their chances any harm at all.