Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been advised to take a closer look at Valencia starlet Ferran Torres if he wishes to bolster his squad this summer.

The Reds are on course to secure the Premier League title this season once the campaign resumes amid the coronavirus crisis, adding to their trophy collection in recent times under Klopp.

SEE MORE: Premier League: ‘End of the game’ – Financial fears rise as pay cuts, TV money rows rumble on amid coronavirus crisis

With the squad that he has assembled at Anfield, the Merseyside giants look set to enjoy a sustained period of success, but that’s not to say that they won’t look to strengthen the squad where possible moving forward.

As noted by the Mirror, La Liga expert and analyst Domagoj Kostasjsak has now offered some advice to the Liverpool boss, suggesting that Torres could be a player to look at to improve his squad while he notes that a bid of around €60m could be enough to prise him away from Valencia.

“Torres is one of the brightest players in La Liga – and even in Europe as well. He’s pretty much the whole package except for his finishing, which still needs a bit of work.

“Jurgen Klopp loves prolific wingers and Torres is one of those. He’s fast, he’s good on the ball, and I don’t think there is a team out there who wouldn’t want him if they could get him.

“His decision making is on point and he has already played on the biggest stages regularly, so he is ready for a step up, but he needs game time.

“If Torres doesn’t sign a new contract and he is adamant about leaving, I think that €60 million would be about right, but €100 million, that’s a bit much even for a gem like him.

“It will be really difficult for Valencia to keep him, but to me, at this moment, it seems like a matter of time – he will become too big for the club.”

Torres, 20, has bagged six goals and seven assists in 35 appearances for Valencia so far this season, and based on those performances, it certainly looks as though it’s worth Klopp keeping a close eye on him if he wishes to add further quality depth and competition in the final third.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo note via TMW that Inter are interested in Georginio Wijnaldum as the Dutchman waits on contract talks with his current deal set to expire in 2021.

It’s added that he could be available for €30m, but Liverpool are tipped to do their bit to ensure he prolongs his stay at Anfield instead of moving on this summer.

Wijnaldum has been a key figure in Klopp’s side, and so it would be a surprise if he were allowed to move on as opposed to agreeing on fresh terms in the coming months.