There’s a certain element of Premier League footballers who seem to be one-upping each other when it comes to disgracing themselves in this lockdown.

Jack Grealish set the pace by releasing a video asking everyone to stay at home before then going out himself, but then Kyle Walker decided to take all the attention for himself by getting some “visitors” over.

Grealish was tipped for a big transfer this Summer and it wasn’t clear if those actions had ruined his chances, but he might just have gotten away with it.

According to a report from The Evening Standard, Man United are still looking to sign him this Summer. They state it’s expected he might cost around £60m, as Aston Villa may need to cash in due to the current financial instability.

It will be fascinating to see how he fares if he goes to a bigger club. He’s never been in a top class Premier League team and there could be doubts about his maturity after this.

On the flip side his confidence and talent is obvious, so if he isn’t phased by the step up then he could be exactly what United need, so perhaps it’s a gamble worth taking after all.